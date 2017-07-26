Astros' Dallas Keuchel set to rejoin rotation on Friday

PHILADELPHIA — All-Star left-hander Dallas Keuchel is set to rejoin the Houston Astros' rotation on Friday at the Detroit Tigers.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched since June 2 due to a neck injury that sent him to the disabled list for the second time this year. He was 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 11 starts before going on the disabled list, leaving him at 10-1 this season.

"I've been looking forward to this for a while," Kuechel said before Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. "I feel great. It's go time."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he will closely monitor Keuchel in his first two starts.