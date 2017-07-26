Clarendon loses triple-double to stat correction

NEW YORK — For the third time in just over a year the WNBA took a triple-double off the record books.

Layshia Clarendon appeared to be the sixth player in league history to achieve the statistical feat on Tuesday night when she had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in Atlanta's overtime win over Phoenix. Two of her assists were later taken away in a league review when they were discovered to be stat errors.

The WNBA confirmed to The Associated Press that both the stat corrections were accurate. Temeka Johnson still has the last triple-double, garnering 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Seattle Storm in 2014.

Last year Brittney Griner and Angel McCoughtry both had triple-doubles rescinded in July after stat errors were found in their games. All three games occurred in Atlanta.

"Though we are disappointed to see Layshia lose her triple-double, we appreciate the hard work put in by the league office to make sure everything is correct," Atlanta Dream spokesman Dan Goldberger said. "We will continue to look at ways to equip our stat crew with the tools necessary to provide a clean box score at the end of the evening."

Clarendon took the stat change in stride.

"For me, last night was always about the win," she said. "To get one on a great team first game back from the All-Star break after being down in the first half showed a lot of team character. Individual accolades are never the main goal. I'm most excited about this playoff push we are making."

The victory moved Atlanta a game under .500.

