Turner's single in ninth leads Dodgers to 6-5 win over Twins

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Outfielder Byron Buxton (groin strain) was not activated for a second consecutive day because of a lingering migraine. . Third baseman Miguel Sano remained out of the lineup for a second night with a bruised hand.

Dodgers: Kershaw (strained lower back) said there was no timetable for his return. He said the discomfort was not nearly as severe as last season when he suffered a herniated disk: "It's definitely not as painful this year. Everyday life isn't really affected right now which is good. Last year, I couldn't sit, couldn't really bend in anyway."

Kershaw appeared confident that, like last season, he would be able to return in time to get enough starts to build himself up for the post-season: "That's how it worked out last year. I didn't really have a choice. Ultimately, I'd just like to pitch every fifth day until the post-season and then pitch. That's not what's going to happen so I'm going to make this work."

UP NEXT

Twins: After an off-day, left-hander Jamie Garcia (4-7, 4.30 ERA) will make his debut for Minnesota on Friday in Oakland. Lost his only start against the A's last season, allowing five runs in seven innings.

Dodgers: Will also be off Thursday. Alex Wood (11-1, 2.17) will try to rebound from his first loss of the season when he starts Friday against the Giants. In eight games against the Giants (four starts), he is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

By The Associated Press