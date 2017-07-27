Cricket Australia eyes independent umpire in player dispute

MELBOURNE, Australia — Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland is calling for independent arbitration if the pay dispute with the players remains unresolved next week, and wants both sides to abide by the umpire's decision.

Sutherland held a news conference Thursday and predicted the impasse between the sport's national governing body and the Australian Cricketers' Association could be resolved.

If not, he'll seek arbitration on short-term agreements to allow the upcoming tours to Bangladesh and India to proceed and for players to prepare for the domestic season and the Ashes series starting in November.

Australia's professional cricketers have effectively been unemployed since the previous pay deal expired on June 30.