Pradeep takes 5 wickets for Sri Lanka; India passes 500

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Paceman Nuwan Pradeep took a maiden five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka but India pushed its total to 503 for seven at lunch on the second day of the series-opening test.

Sri Lanka dismissed the overnight batsmen early Thursday as Pradeep had Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind for 153, adding just nine runs after resuming on day two and ending his 137-run fourth-wicket stand with Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara batted for more than six hours and faced 265 deliveries in an innings sprinkled with 13 boundaries.

Rahane was well caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at slip off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara for 57.