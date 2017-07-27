Jordan Morris adds Gold Cup to NCAA, MLS titles

"He's a strong boy, mentally and physically," goalkeeper Tim Howard said. "You could see disappointment on his face after the goal. On defensive set pieces people get lost in the shuffle You get picked off sometimes, that happens. You can't really point the finger and blame. But look, you saw it on his face. He was annoyed."

Morris had finished his freshman year at Stanford when the U.S. national team based there ahead of the 2014 World Cup and scrimmaged against the collegians. He impressed Jurgen Klinsmann, then the American coach, and made his national team debut that November in an exhibition at Ireland — the first college player to appear for the national team since Ante Razov in 1995.

"My predecessor did an outstanding job in getting him involved in the program," said Arena, who replaced Klinsmann last fall.

Morris' got the breakthrough goal with a 14-yard right-footed shot after Gyasi Zardes crossed. Jermaine Taylor tried to clear with a header and the ball was knocked by Clint Dempsey with a leg back to Morris.

The 22-year-old Morris scored his fifth international goal while tying 16-year-old Canadian Alphonso Davies for the tournament lead with three goals.

"That was like a dagger in the heart," Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore said.

Morris has overcome plenty bigger than his mistake at Levi's Stadium. He has Type 1 diabetes and takes pride that he can be an example for young kids.

"I'm happy for Jordan because that was a tough moment for him. He lost his mark for a second and at this level you lose your mark for one second and it can be a goal, and that's what happened," said fellow forward Jozy Altidore, who scored the Americans' initial goal on a 45th-minute free kick. "I was telling him, making fun of him because the look on his face was so sad. For him to get that chance and bury it, everybody was so thrilled for him. He works so hard. He's a kid with a lot of potential, a lot of talent and he's come a long way."

Still, Morris wants more. He has a lot of soccer left, with his sights set on next summer's World Cup in Russia.

And Arena's words when it was all over meant so much.

"I love playing for Bruce," Morris said. "He's a players' coach and really does a great job with the guys, so to hear that from him meant a lot. A special moment."

