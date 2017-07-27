England wins toss, bats vs. South Africa in 3rd test

LONDON — England won the toss and chose to bat first in the third test against South Africa at London's Oval, and gave debuts to three players as it seeks to fight back after a crushing defeat at Trent Bridge.

With the series level at 1-1 with two tests to play, England gave caps to bowler Toby Roland-Jones and batsmen Tom Westley and Dawid Malan.

England went with seven batsmen to reinforce the upper order on a green Oval wicket.

Malan replaced allrounder Liam Dawson and Westley came in for the injured Gary Ballance.