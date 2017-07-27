Prospect swap: Twins send C Murphy to D-backs for LHP Moya

PHOENIX — The Minnesota Twins traded Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday for Double-A left-hander Gabriel Moya.

The 26-year-old Murphy, a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2009 draft, has played parts of four seasons in the majors. He was with New York from 2013-15 before the Twins acquired him for outfielder Aaron Hicks. In 26 games for Minnesota last year, Murphy hit just .146 in 82 at-bats. In 59 games this season for the Rochester Red Wings, he's batting .222 with four homers and 27 RBIs in 194 at-bats.

Hicks, meanwhile, broke out this year for the Yankees, batting .290 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 200 at-bats over 60 games before hurting an oblique muscle. He's still on the disabled list.

Moya, 22, was 4-1 with a 0.82 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 17 saves in 43 2/3 innings over 34 appearances for the Jackson Generals. The native of Venezuela has 317 strikeouts in 248 1/3 minor league innings in the Diamondbacks system with a 2.68 ERA.

By The Associated Press