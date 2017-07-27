Uganda coach gives federation ultimatum over unpaid wages

KAMPALA, Uganda — Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic has given the national soccer federation a final ultimatum to settle the $64,000 which he says it owes him in unpaid wages — or he will leave.

Sredojevic says in a phone interview with The Associated Press that "the time has come for them to either pay my debt or we part company."

Sredojevic said Saturday — after guiding Uganda to a 5-1 win over South Sudan in an African Nations Championship qualifier — that he was giving the federation 48 hours to pay up. He said then that he had eight job offers from other teams.

The coach and senior federation officials met Monday in an attempt to resolve the issue but that seemingly didn't work out.