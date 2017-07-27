Magic, guard Arron Afflalo agree to free agent deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Free agent guard Arron Afflalo is rejoining the Orlando Magic.

The Magic announced the signing Thursday but didn't disclose terms. The 11-year NBA veteran who shot 41 per cent from beyond the arc for the Sacramento Kings last season gives Orlando leadership and 3-point shooting.

Afflalo had his best two seasons in the league with the Magic. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.7 rebound and 3.3 assists with Orlando in 2012-14.

He averaged 8.4 points and 2.0 rebounds with the Kings last season.