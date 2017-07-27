Rays acquire Duda from Mets, Jennings from White Sox

NEW YORK — Dan Jennings walked into the Tampa Bay Rays clubhouse, saw Logan Morrison walk by and gave his old Miami Marlins teammate a poke on the arm. Morrison did a double take and gave the pitcher a hug.

Rays reinforcements arrive daily.

Tampa Bay acquired Jennings from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to boost the left side of the bullpen and obtained first baseman Lucas Duda from the New York Mets. The Rays sent first baseman Casey Gillaspie, the 20th overall draft pick in 2014, to the White Sox and right-hander Drew Smith, a third-round selection two years ago, to the Mets.

The Rays, 2 1/2 games out of first in the AL East, are trying to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They obtained infielder Trevor Plouffe from Oakland on June 17, infielder Adeiny Hechavarria from the Marlins on June 26 and right-hander Sergio Romo from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23.

"This has been a great group to watch play and to play themselves into the position that we're in," Tampa Bay senior vice-president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. "We believe in these guys and we really like these group, and we want to keep sending them reinforcements to show them that we want to do everything we can to help them get where they're trying to go."

Jennings found about trade after the White Sox lost 8-3 to the Cubs on Wednesday night.

He parked in the garage under his building in the South Loop and was out of cellphone range for 5-to-10 minutes as he helped wife Courtney, who is 7 months pregnant, get upstairs along with 3 1/2-year-old daughter Brooklyn. When the phone came to life upstairs, he saw White Sox general manager Rick Hahn had left a text.

Jennings was 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 48 appearances for the White Sox this season and held left-handed hitters to a .169 batting average (12 for 71) with one extra-base hit.

"Over the last four weeks we've seen his stuff kind of tick up," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Jennings caught a flight to New York on Thursday and arrived at Yankee Stadium's visitor's clubhouse about 2 1/2 hours before the game. The deals signalled to players that management thinks the Rays can win this year.