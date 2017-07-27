Rangers' Adrian Beltre on the brink of 3,000th career hit

"You just marvel, I think, at the consistency of his game over a long period of time and you know it takes a lot to be that good that long," said Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, an AL MVP and six-time All-Star during his 14 seasons playing for the New York Yankees.

Hall of Famer players George Brett and Wade Boggs are the only primary third basemen in the 3,000-hit club. Beltre just overtook Dave Winfield for 21st all-time with 1,095 extra-base hits. Beltre also passed Cal Ripken Jr. for 15th with his 604 doubles, and he ranks 38th with his 454 homers .

Since missing the first 51 games this season because of calf issues, Beltre is hitting a team-best .307 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in his 48 games.

Beltre was 7 for 10 in three games this week against the Marlins before a bizarre scene in the eighth inning Wednesday night, when he got ejected from the game while waiting on deck to bat again.

Second-base umpire and crew chief Gerry Davis motioned for Beltre to get closer to the on-deck circle. Beltre, already with a homer and two doubles in what became a 22-10 loss, was tossed when he instead dragged the large plastic mat marking the circle closer to him .

"There was no need for him to call me out there. There was no need to throw me out," a still-baffled Beltre said afterward. "I don't think I showed him up. I just did what he told me to do. ... He took away an at-bat from me. I don't think that was necessary."

The Rangers have six more home games before hitting the road again next week. After Baltimore, there are three games against Seattle, one of Beltre's former teams. Felix Hernandez, the 2010 AL Cy Young winner and one of Beltre's close friends, is scheduled to start the series opener Monday night.

His teammates are counting every hit, even if Beltre tries not to keep track. Manager Jeff Banister said nobody leaves the dugout when he is about to go to the plate, all of them crowding on the rail to be as close as possible.

"What he's been doing for his career and the way he's done it is just remarkable," said shortstop Elvis Andrus, nearly a decade younger than Beltre but the longest-tenured Rangers player in his ninth season. "I can't wait. I think I'm way more excited than he is."

