Markov leaves Canadiens to sign in KHL, may play in Olympics

Andrei Markov is leaving the NHL after 16 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens to play in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Markov announced his decision on a conference call Thursday. He hopes to represent Russia in the Olympics next February in South Korea, which will happen without NHL players.

The 38-year-old said his top option was to return to Montreal and finish his career there. When that didn't happen, he decided to move home.

Markov would have been the top free agent available, but instead he should be Russia's top defenceman at the Olympics. Russia is expected to fill its roster with KHL players, including former NHL stars Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk.