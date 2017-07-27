Cousins' situation creates urgency, uncertainty for Redskins

"So many of my teammates — critical teammates to the success of this team — are also on one-year deals," Cousins said, as receivers Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick, offensive linemen Spencer Long and Shaun Lauvao, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebackers Trent Murphy, Zach Brown, Mason Foster and Will Compton are among those with contracts expiring after this season.

"Hopefully we can all have great years and give the Redskins a lot of options come the off-season."

A great year by Cousins is what the Redskins want, even if it's costly to them financially.

Coach Jay Gruden said he won't give backup Colt McCoy or third-stringer Nate Sudfeld extra practice snaps to prepare for a potential future without Cousins.

"He's our starter and he's going to get all the starter reps. Period," Gruden said. "Colt will take advantage of his reps — I'm sure he will.

"And Nate will get a few sprinkled in there. We're trying to develop Nate also for the future. But this is Kirk's team right now, and it's our job to get him ready for Philadelphia and really surround him and make him feel good about the people around him."

The key phrase there is "right now." Cousins said "there's never been anything but positive feelings" and has never ruled out signing long term, but until it happens there's room to speculate .

Cousins considers himself perfect for this prove-it year based on not having scholarship offers his senior year of high school and being no lock for the NFL in his college draft year at Michigan State. With two full seasons of experience as a starter, he's confident he can minimize distractions and produce.

And Gruden believes that, too.

"He's just going to continue to get better and better," Gruden said. "Not a lot he can't do, really. He's a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to see how much he's grown from year in to year out. From his first year when I had him to now, it's amazing how much better he is."

NOTES: Gruden said he doesn't believe Jordan Reed's toe injury is serious and expects the tight end to be back on the field next week. The Redskins placed Reed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, though Reed can be activated at any time. Given Reed's injury history, Gruden said the team is being extra cautious. "We want to make sure he's 100 per cent," Gruden said. ... With Reed out and Vernon Davis dealing with a tweaked hamstring, the Redskins signed TE E.J. Bibbs and waived LB Houston Bates with a failed physical designation.

