Troubles in native Venezuela weigh on Cardinals' OF Martinez

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Martinez has done a good job compartmentalizing and focusing on the field.

"Guys have stuff and unfortunately this game usually doesn't slow down to let you deal with that stuff," Matheny said. "You've got to be able to put it in its proper place."

Added teammate Kolten Wong, "People tend to overlook the fact that we're human just like everybody else. We've got feelings; we've got places that really hit home for us."

Martinez always wears a Venezuelan-themed shirt under his uniform.

"It always reminds me of all the people over there," he said. "It's something that shows I'm fighting over here too."

Martinez couldn't hide his joy Monday night after hitting a key pinch-hit home run in the Cardinals' 8-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. He dedicated it to his countrymen.

"He's doing an amazing job understanding that when he comes to the field its time to do his job and he can definitely talk and worry about that after the game," Wong said. "It just goes to show the maturity level that he has to be able to turn it off and on when game time starts."

But those joys are too often short-lived. Reality hits every time he steps off the field and turns on his phone to make sure his 3-year-old son and other loved ones are OK.

"It's a really tough situation," Martinez said. "When I'm here I feel it. The fear is not for my family, it's for all the people dying right now. A guy comes up and shoots the people and nobody does anything. It can be anybody. It can be one of my family. It can be one of my friends. It's Venezuelans. It's my people. It's my country."

