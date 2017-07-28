Ailing Hall of Fame coach Parseghian being treated at home

Hall of Fame coach Ara Parseghian has returned to his home in Granger, Indiana, after spending more than a week in a nursing care facility because of an infection in his surgically repaired hip.

The 94-year-old former Notre Dame and Northwestern coach is still receiving 24-hour care, said Paul Flatley in an email to the AP on Thursday night. Flatley, a former NFL receiver, played for Parseghian at Northwestern from 1960-62.

Flatley has been communicating via email with Parseghian's wife, Katie, and sharing updates on her husband's condition with former teammates.

Ara Parseghian returned home Wednesday after being treated with intravenous antibiotics at a South Bend facility.