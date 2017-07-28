Padres knock off Mets 7-5 behind rookies Margot, Coleman

With one out, Margot blasted a chest-high fastball off the centre-field wall for a double that brought in three runs, the final one unearned.

Flexen threw 69 pitches in his three innings, allowing five hits and four walks.

Margot bunted for his third hit, bringing him a triple shy of becoming the third player in Padres history to hit for the cycle.

He grounded out in his final at-bat.

OOPS

Torrens, a rookie catcher, mistakenly assumed there were three outs, trotting near the Padres dugout after catching a third strike for the second out of the eighth.

Padres reliever Phil Maton and other field personnel smiled when Torrens did a U-turn.

STRONG FINISH

After Maton struck out the side in the eighth, Hand struck out two in the ninth.

REVIEW TIMES TWO

The two plays at home plate involved Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud and were reviewed in the bottom of the first. Overturned was umpire Vic Carapazza's call that Padres baserunner Carlos Asuaje had beaten D'arnaud's tag after Flexen fielded a bunt and threw home.

Then it was confirmed that d'Arnaud had tagged Wil Myers for the third out on an attempted double-steal. The reviews lasted 80 and 95 seconds, respectively.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: OF Yoenis Cespedes, plagued this year by hamstring and quad ailments, told the New York Post he plans to lose about 15 pounds this off-season and also to take up yoga. Cespedes said he bulked up too much last off-season.

Padres: 3B-2B Yangervis Solarte played second base Thursday with Triple-A El Paso to begin his rehab from an oblique injury that has sidelined him the past 29 games. ... C Austin Hedges, sidelined by concussion symptoms, is expected to rejoin the team Sunday or early next week.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.19 ERA) will be coming off a season-high seven-inning performance Friday against the Seattle Mariners. In the outing Sunday, he allowed three runs to the Oakland A's.

Padres: LHP Travis Wood (1-3, 6.91 ERA) will make his Padres debut and fourth start of the season Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wood was acquired Monday from the Kansas City Royals.

By The Associated Press