Jayhawks preparing for trip to Italy with new-look roster

"It's fun ... it's something new," Newman said. "There are more things that they are going through than just having the people around who you are used to. They have to learn us, we have to learn them. We have to try to 'mould as one.'"

The Jayhawks didn't have the same kind of turnover last year, when they returned the bulk of their roster. The only significant addition was Jackson, whose elite ability allowed him to fit in easily.

That's not to say there isn't still plenty of veteran presence.

Devonte Graham is poised to take the reins after a breakout junior season, while fellow senior Svi Mykhailiuk decided to remain in school after considering the draft.

Junior guard Lagerald Vick and sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot played plenty of minutes last season, and bruising 7-foot, 280-pound centre Udoka Azubuike will be healthy after missing much of last season to injury.

"It's a good time to get everybody together and maybe put in some 'meat and potatoes' stuff," Self said, "But it's not going to be an intense deal like it would be during the regular season or a normal practice. I've learned that Devonte is still good, that Dok is still big, Lagerald is still athletic, but I don't really know much about the team."

Plenty of other programs are embarking on foreign trips, too.

Alabama is spending eight days in Canada, while fellow SEC schools Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Auburn are also heading abroad. Oklahoma is travelling to New Zealand and Australia, the same destination for the TCU men's and women's programs in mid-August.

"Things like this carry on into the season," Dedric Lawson said after a recent practice. "It builds chemistry with guys, builds trust, which are a part of winning as much off the court as on it."

___

For more college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press