AP Interview: Roma's US president issues stadium ultimatum

With a design inspired by the Colosseum, the stadium is slated to seat 52,500 and be expandable to 60,000 for major matches.

Roma currently shares the 72,000-seat Stadio Olimpico with city rival Lazio.

In a lengthy interview, Pallotta also discussed several other issues:

___

AC MILAN'S SPENDING

Pallotta is finding it difficult to fathom how rival AC Milan has spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) — the most in Europe — this transfer campaign.

UEFA put a financial fair play investigation into Milan's books on hold until October.

"I'm so upset at UEFA. It's a joke," Pallotta said. "It's crazy. It makes no sense. They don't have the money."

U.S. private equity fund Elliott provided backing to the Chinese-led consortium that purchased Milan from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April.

"(Elliott CEO Paul Singer) is a friend of mine," Pallotta said. "They're going to own the team. They have the debt."

___

5-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Next month will mark five years since Pallotta became Roma's president.

A hedge-fund manager with the Raptor Group, Pallotta had no previous experience in football.

"I wish I knew the sport back then as well as I do now," he said. "And I wish I knew a lot of the characters and the players — both good and bad — in the game. There's just a lot of things to learn and navigate."

After a sixth-place finish in his first season in charge, Roma has become a perennial challenger for the Serie A title, placing no worse than third each of the past four seasons.

"The first couple of years I ended up spending so much time with the financial side of it and cleaning it up and dealing with the banks," Pallotta said. "I inherited a bunch of things that have taken some time to clean up and I feel like we're now in the right spot for a lot of things."

___

BUY LOW, SELL HIGH

Pallotta gushes with enthusiasm over the club's new sports director, Monchi.

After enabling Spanish club Sevilla to punch above its weight and win 11 trophies during his tenure there, Monchi joined Roma in April.

Pallotta singled out the manner in which Monchi selects players who fit the squad's style of play — recruiting defenders who can pass well and feed speedy wingers to set up centre forward Edin Dzeko, who led the Italian league with 29 goals last season.

"It's just a completely different animal from what I've seen before," Pallotta said.

"When he was at Seville he knew that for 15 years he had to make up revenue or losses because they didn't have enough revenue," Pallotta added. "So he became really, really good at identifying players — young players — that he didn't have to pay a lot of money for and created a lot of value with."

Pallotta said it reminded him of how when he traded stocks as a hedge-fund manager, "I tried to buy low and sell high."

___

TRANSFER BARGAINS

Pallotta called the purchase of defender Aleksandar Kolarov from Manchester City for 5 million euros ($6 million) "a steal."

While Roma has been criticized for allowing starters like Antonio Rudiger and Mohamed Salah to depart to the English Premier League — to Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively — the club is slated to take in up to 80 million euros in transfer fees for the duo.

Other acquisitions have included veteran Mexico centre back Hector Moreno from PSV Eindhoven for 5.7 million euros, 22-year-old right back Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord for 14 million euros and defensive midfielder Maxime Gonalons from Lyon for 5 million euros.

"I think (Gonalons) will be the big surprise for what we paid for him," Pallotta said. "I think we have as strong a midfield as we've had."

While many Roma fans don't seem too enthusiastic over a transfer campaign centred on several players many of them have never heard of, that's all part of Monchi's plan.

"That's what he does really well. He has a huge network and the guy works relentlessly," Pallotta said. "I don't know if he sleeps, which I like because I don't sleep."

___

TOTTI'S ROLE

Recently retired Roma captain Francesco Totti has an open invitation from Pallotta to take on a management role within the club.

Totti hasn't decided yet which area he wants to work in.

"He needs some time to think. We've had a lot of conversations," Pallotta said. "We're pretty open to helping him and working with him for the benefit of both him and the team."

___

HANDLING THE MEDIA

As a minority owner of the Boston Celtics, Pallotta knows what it means to deal with a high-pressure media market.

But the attention on Roma and the way the media allegedly manipulates stories "is way, way beyond anything in the U.S," he said.

"It took me a long time to wake up and not read the papers. I don't even pick them up anymore," Pallotta said. "Every other day there's one article or something that I want to jump out the window at. The (stuff) that they're saying is just wrong."

Luciano Spalletti, who recently moved to Inter Milan after his second stint as Roma's coach, often let the media get to him.

"Luciano used to over-think it. I would go in his office and say, 'Luciano, how are you today?' And then I would walk out and he would ask somebody, 'What do you think he meant by that?'" Pallotta said.

"I loved the guy but the media could drive him crazy," Pallotta added. "He would just fight them."

Pallotta believes Monchi and new Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco have the right demeanours to deal with the attention.

"(Di Francesco) played there, he was well liked, they know him. And sometimes when you get a new coach you have some of the media sniping, 'Bad choice, bad choice.' But everybody thought it was good," Pallotta said. "I was shocked."

___

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen in Boston contributed to this report.

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

By Andrew Dampf, The Associated Press