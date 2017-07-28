Red Bull's Ricciardo tops practice runs for Hungarian GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Daniel Ricciardo boosted Red Bull's hopes of success at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix with the fastest times in both practice sessions on Friday.

On a circuit that reduces power output because of its tight and twisting nature, the Red Bulls should be confident of matching Ferrari and Mercedes for race speed.

Ricciardo has been in fine form, with five podium finishes in the past six races.

The Australian driver was 0.183 seconds quicker than Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari and 0.201 clear of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas in the afternoon session.