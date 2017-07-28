Stokes cuts loose for England as Philander ill again

LONDON — England advanced to 269-6 at lunch on the second day of the third test against South Africa on Friday, with Ben Stokes striking a belligerent 64 not out and sharing a 75-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow.

Two wickets fell in the session, those of opener Alastair Cook, who resumed on 82 looking for his 31st test century, and Bairstow. Cook had only added six runs when he was trapped leg before by Morne Morkel.

Cook asked for a review immediately on being given out, thinking the ball was high, but replays showed it clipping the bails and England looked vulnerable on 183-5.

Vernon Philander, the pick of South Africa's bowling on the first day at the Oval, sent down five overs but then left the field again for treatment, apparently for a stomach ailment that also forced him off the field on the first day.