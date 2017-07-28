Stokes hits sparkling century for England

LONDON — Ben Stokes struck a belligerent century on day two of the third test against South Africa, guiding England to a respectable first innings total of 353 on Friday.

At tea, South Africa was 18-1. Debutant pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones induced the faintest of edges from opener Dean Elgar and he was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow with the last ball before the break. Elgar reviewed the decision, but replays showed a slight touch.

Stokes hit 112 in 153 balls, reaching and passing his century in dramatic fashion by smashing three consecutive sixes off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj.

The England left-hander had resumed on Friday with opener Alastair Cook, who added just six runs to his overnight 82 before Morne Morkel beat his bat and trapped Cook leg before wicket, 12 short of a 31st test century.

Resuming on 171-4, England advanced to 269-6 at lunch as Stokes and Bairstow shared a 75-run partnership.

Two wickets fell in the morning session, those of Cook and Bairstow.

Vernon Philander, the pick of South Africa's bowling on the first day at the Oval, sent down five overs but then left the field again for treatment, apparently for a stomach ailment that also forced him off the field on the first day. It was later reported that Philander had been taken to hospital.

Stokes and Bairstow looked comfortable against the remaining bowlers until the new ball was taken 20 minutes before lunch.

With the swinging ball, Kagiso Rabada induced an edge from Bairstow to second slip, where captain Faf du Plessis took the catch. Bairstow scored 36 in 52 balls.

Moeen Ali and Roland-Jones added valuable runs and were able to witness another Stokes blitz in an innings that included nine fours and four sixes.