Oleksiak finishes sixth in 100 freestyle final

Sports Jul 28, 2017 11:46

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Star Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak won't have a world championship medal to go with her Olympic gold in the 100-metre freestyle.

The Toronto teen finished sixth in the event Friday at the FINA world championships, posting a time of 52.94 seconds.

Simone Manuel of the United States, who tied Oleksiak for Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, captured the world title with a time 52.27.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was second in 52.31 and Pernille Blume was third in 52.69.

By The Canadian Press

