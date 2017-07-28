Oleksiak, Masse break national records

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Star Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak won't have a world title to go with her Olympic gold in the 100-metre freestyle but she and teammate Kylie Masse smashed more national records at the FINA world championships Friday.

After finishing sixth in the 100 freestyle in 52.94 seconds, Oleksiak went on to break the Canadian record in the 50-metre butterfly semifinal with a time of 25.66.

"It felt pretty good," said the 17-year-old from Toronto, who qualified fourth. "I think I have to be more playful and fun going into the 50 fly. All my other events I take super seriously and I have a whole plan going into them, but this one is literally put your head down and try to get to the wall first."

Simone Manuel of the United States, who tied Oleksiak for Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, captured the 100 free world title with a time 52.27.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was second in 52.31 and Pernille Blume was third in 52.69.

"It hurt a lot the last 20 metres but overall it was a pretty good race," Oleksiak said. "I’ve had kind of a difficult year so I think being able to get around my best was pretty good."

Oleksiak's Rio time of 52.70 is a world junior record.

Meanwhile, Masse continued her impressive performance at the competition, breaking her fifth national record of the meet.

The backstroker from LaSalle, Ont., who already has a gold medal and world mark under her belt after winning the 100 earlier in the week, broke the Canadian record in the 200 metres with a time of 2:05.97.

Only Australian Emily Seebohm, the defending world champion, was faster in 2:05.81. Both times would have been good for gold in Rio last summer.