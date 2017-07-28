Manuel backs up historic Olympic win with world championship

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Simone Manuel backed up her historic victory at the Olympics with a world championship in the 100-meter freestyle on Friday.
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom jumped out to a quick lead and was under her own world-record pace when she made the flip, with Manuel in third.
But the 20-year-old Texan stormed from behind on the return lap, steadily closing the gap until she caught the leader on the very last stroke.
Manuel touched first with a time of 52.27 seconds — edging Sjostrom by just four-hundredths of a second.
Pernille Blume of Denmark grabbed the bronze.
Last summer, Manuel became the African-American woman to win an individual swimming gold at the Olympics when she tied Canada's Penny Oleksiak for the gold in Rio de Janeiro.
By Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
