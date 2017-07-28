Rays acquire Steve Cishek from Mariners for Erasmo Ramirez

SEATTLE — The Tampa Bay Rays continue to bolster their bullpen for the pennant race, acquiring reliever Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for versatile right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.

It was a surprising deal announced Friday by teams that are competing for the same thing, a wild card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay began the day with the second wild card spot in the AL, with Seattle 3 1/2 games behind.

Cishek had appeared in 23 games this season for Seattle after recovering from major off-season hip surgery. Cishek was 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA, mostly working in the seventh and eighth innings out of Seattle's bullpen. He was a closer in the past with the Marlins.

Ramirez has appeared in 26 games, with eight starts, for the Rays this year and was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA. He was with the Mariners from 2012-14.