Browns rookie QB Kizer looking ready in camp competition

BEREA, Ohio — DeShone Kizer says he's not rushing to be a starter. The Cleveland Browns may have other plans.

Cleveland's rookie quarterback is already taking snaps with the starting offence and seems to be gaining on veterans Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler in their competition to be the Browns' Week 1 starter.

Kizer, who started 23 games at Notre Dame and was drafted in the second round this year, acknowledged the team has "thrown me into the fire." Following the Browns' first training camp practice on Thursday, coach Hue Jackson said Kizer has improved since last month's minicamp.

Kizer recently spent five weeks in California working with quarterback guru Tom House, picking the brains of NFL QBs Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford and Blake Bortles.