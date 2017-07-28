Pitt DE Blair dismissed, S Whitehead suspended 3 games

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi on Friday dismissed defensive end Rori Blair and suspended offensive tackle Alex Bookser, linebacker Quintin Wirginis and safety Jordan Whitehead for rules violations, less than a week before the team begins fall practice.

Narduzzi said Blair, a senior, was kicked off the team for "conduct detrimental to the program." Blair collected 3 1/2 sacks last season for the Panthers.

Whitehead and Wirginis will sit out Pitt's first three games for a violation of team policy. Bookser will miss the Sept. 2 opener against Youngstown State after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence in May.

Wirginis picked up four sacks as a reserve while Whitehead collected 65 tackles on defence and added 98 yards rushing on offence while being named second-team All-ACC as a sophomore in 2016.