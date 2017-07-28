Motor racing goes electric in Formula E

"We now have more huge manufacturers than any other form of motorsport," said Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird, who swept the two New York races. "I think it just adds more prestige to the championship.

"It will have an added fan base because of these additions. It adds quality and depth. What happens with budgets in the future I don't know, but right now we welcome the four German giants (with Audi and BMW, which is to join next year) and look forward to racing them in the near future."

Most racing series have a practice day, qualifying and the race over a three-day weekend. But E-racing compresses them into a single day, with two practice sessions in the morning followed by an hour of qualifying and a roughly 50-minute race in late afternoon.

All 20 drivers must make a pit stop and change to their second cars midway through the race. There is also Fan Boost, in which three drivers who receive the most votes from fans are allowed a short one-time dose of extra power during the race. So it pays to be popular.

The top-10 finishers get points, with 25 to the winner and 18 for second place. Securing the pole position earns another three points and the driver with the fastest lap gets one.

A sweep of the two races is worth a maximum of 58 points, so fourth-place Bird, who trails Buemi by 57 points, still has the tiniest of chances.

Mayor Denis Coderre has taken heat for the event's $24-million price tag but sees joining Formula E as broadening the city's international visibility. The season began in October in Hong Kong and had stops in Marrakech, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Monaco and Paris before "double-headers" in Berlin, New York and Montreal.

Sales have reportedly been slow, with daily tickets priced at $45 for general admission, $81 for grandstand seats and $131.50 for premium grandstands. But there are hopes for a strong walk-up crowd with the championship on the line and forecasts of sunny weather.

The constructors championship looks to be locked up by e.dam Renault, with Buemi and Nico Prost, son of former F1 great Alain Prost, holding a 65-point lead over Abt Audi, whose 194 points is only 12 ahead of Mahindra.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press