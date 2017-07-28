Money Man: Beckham's video calls attention to salary

"I think everyone in the locker room knows, I don't think there is any missing information between me and the team, we all know what is going on. If I talk, it's a distraction. If I don't talk, it's a distraction. What am I supposed to do?

"So I am going to speak my mind, I am going to answer pretty much whatever you have to ask and that's just it. Everyone in that locker room knows what is going on, they know why I am here. It is nothing but love. I have nothing but love for them. I have their back and it's the same way around. There is nothing that can get between me and my team."

Perhaps. But Beckham was told by management in his exit interview last January after a playoff loss to Green Bay that he needed to grow up. He's been suspended for a game for on-field actions in a feud with cornerback Josh Norman that bordered on vicious. He's often appeared more concerned with his numbers than the team's.

But he's also a game breaker, the kind of player who makes the spectacular seem routine. His one-handed catch against Dallas in 2014 remains one of the NFL's most-viewed highlights. It's one of many Beckham has contributed on an offence in which he at times has been the only threat.

A player of Beckham's production in the NBA would have a much bigger bank account. A scrub in pro basketball also might. That rankles the receiver.

"What you want to do is change the game," he claimed. "This isn't for me, Odell Beckham. It's for everyone in the league, people who deserve it.

"You sit there and you watch the NBA and it's crazy. Being realistic, it's crazy what they are getting (paid), and there are people in the NFL who deserve that. I want to be in the forefront for it and help push the league and the game that way because I feel like the players deserve it, and I feel like we go through a lot. We go through a lot mentally, physically and emotionally, and they just deserve it. The players in the league work hard for it. It's not for me."

As for the top salary in the NFL going to anyone but the guys who throw passes, well, Mara is skeptical that such a person exists.

"I can't think of one," he said. "The quarterback is all we have had be the highest-paid player."

