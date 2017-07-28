The Tooth Scary: Yanks' Judge visits dentist, starts vs Rays

NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is back in the starting lineup, a day after he accidentally lost half of his front left tooth during a home-plate celebration.

Judge was set to play Friday night against Tampa Bay.

The AL home run leader saw a dentist earlier in the day and got a temporary fix.

On Thursday night, Judge was jarred when Brett Gardner's batting helmet accidentally popped him in the mouth. Gardner hit a winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning and tossed his helmet as he approached the plate.