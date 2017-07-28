Rockies-Nationals rained out; doubleheader set for Sunday

WASHINGTON — The series opener between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals was postponed because of heavy rain Friday night.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday.
This is the Rockies' only visit to Washington this season. Washington, the NL East leader, took three out of four games in Colorado in April.
By The Associated Press
