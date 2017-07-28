Bernard flashes speed, Bengals open camp at full-strength

CINCINNATI — Giovani Bernard took the handoff, avoided a defender with a jump cut and ran 70 yards to the end zone. A.J. Green made a diving catch on the sideline, the golden bottoms of his cleats flashing in the sunlight. Tight end Tyler Eifert got open for a catch over the middle.

The Cincinnati Bengals' first practice of training camp was a throwback to the days when their diversified offence was formidable.

Three of the Bengals' best playmakers were back on the field Friday after missing much of last season with injuries. Bernard was the most impressive, showing no residual effect from surgery to replace a torn ACL in his left knee last December. He didn't even wear a brace.

"I knew that once I felt right, I was going to be back on the field," he said after practice, smiling nonstop. "It happened to be today. I got cleared two or three days ago."

And another speedy addition isn't far away. Rookie receiver John Ross was cleared to participate in non-contact drills on Friday as he continues to strengthen a surgically repaired shoulder. The first-round pick set an NFL combine record in the 40-yard dash, and the Bengals are looking for ways to add his speed to the mix.

Second-round pick Joe Mixon is trying to earn a significant role in the backfield, perhaps challenging Jeremy Hill for the starting job.

"I'm not going to say this is the most talented team we've had, but it's got to be up there," seventh-year quarterback Andy Dalton said.

The Bengals went 6-9-1 last season in large part because of their depleted offence, ending their streak of five straight playoff appearances and first-round losses. Green missed most of the second half with a severe hamstring injury, and Eifert missed roughly half the season because of ankle and back injuries. He had surgery on his back in December.

His recovery from the surgery was slower than his rehab from the ankle injury, keeping him off the field during off-season workouts.

"It's completely different," Eifert said. "You have to give it time. With the ankle you are trying to get it stronger. With a back if there are issues and your muscles aren't firing, there is only so much you can do."