Bears' White looks to stay healthy, show he's No. 1 receiver

White missed his rookie season with a stress fracture in his left shin after being drafted seventh overall in 2015 and was limited to four games last season because of a fractured left fibula. Jeffery is gone, having signed with Philadelphia in the off-season. And big questions about White linger.

Put simply: Can he stay healthy? And can he develop into a go-to receiver?

"He's ready to go," Pace said. "He's had a great summer, a great off-season, so he's ready to go. You can just feel his confidence gaining, knowledge of the offence and just being comfortable with his body. He's pretty much unleashed."

White is practicing without restrictions. But it remains to be seen how productive he can be, particularly after missing 28 of 32 games.

He caught 19 passes for 187 yards in four games last season, not exactly eye-popping numbers. In his final year at West Virginia, he had 109 receptions for 1,447 yards.

"It's hard to get better at something if you don't practice it," coach John Fox said. "So getting a string of practices, getting him out there and developing his skillset. He's got plenty of athletic ability. That's why he was picked where he was. Now it's just getting out there and improving (his) skillset."

White seems to be aware of the expectations on him, that he needs to start proving himself after two injury-riddled seasons.

"Patient, but a little bit of urgency," he said. "Just want to go out there, play, have fun and do my job."

NOTES: LB Pernell McPhee is out indefinitely after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Friday. Coach John Fox described the operation as "just a cleanup." ... RB Jeremy Langford sat out Friday's practice after rolling an ankle during a walkthrough the previous night.

By Andrew Seligman, The Associated Press