RBC Canadian Open tournament director McLaughlin suspended

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Brent McLaughlin was temporarily suspended as RBC Canadian Open tournament director Friday during the second round of the PGA Tour event.

Golf Canada confirmed the decision, but would not say why McLaughlin was suspended beyond that it was an internal employee matter.

McLaughlin also serves as the tournament director for the CP Women's Open, set for Aug. 24-27 at the Ottawa Hunt. The suspension extends to the LPGA Tour event as well.

Longtime tournament director Bill Paul will serve as interim tournament director for both events.