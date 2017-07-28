Sun-Mystics game postponed because of leaking roof

Sports Jul 28, 2017 08:17

WASHINGTON — The Washington Mystics' game against the Connecticut Sun was postponed Friday night after a leak in the Verizon Center roof made it unsafe to play because of moisture on the court.

The WNBA game was called about 50 minutes after the scheduled 7 p.m. start time. A makeup date hasn't been determined.

By The Associated Press

