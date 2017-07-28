Jays' Tulowitzki leaves game with injury

TORONTO — Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a potential injury.

Tulowitzki appeared to hurt his right ankle when he stepped awkwardly on first base after trying to run out a groundout in the third inning.

Tulowitzki's right foot looked to have caught the back of first baseman C.J. Cron's foot and part of the base at the same time as he stepped down before his ankle rolled over.

The 32-year-old needed to be helped off the field by team staff after briefly lying on the field in pain.