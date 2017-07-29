Arizona pitcher Ray is doing well after being hit in head

Voit was a mass of emotions after the game.

"Someone can die, you know," said a visibly shaken Voit. "It's scary. I can't imagine going through that. You wouldn't wish that on anyone.

"When I hit it, I knew I hit it good. My heart went in my throat. You know it could happen to me, too, if a pitch would ever get away. When I saw the replay, I felt so bad."

Earlier this spring in May, a Memphis teammate of Voit's — Daniel Poncedeleon — was hit in the head with a comebacker in a game against the Iowa Cubs. He had to have surgery on his brain to relieve pressure.

He has not pitched since and is recovering.

"I had flashbacks to that and everything he's going through," Voit said. "My friend went through that and now this.

"I wish (Ray) a fast and speedy recovery."

Voit said he tweeted Ray after the game.

"Hopefully, I can get in contact with him tomorrow," Voit said. "I wish him the best and hope he gets out there again this season."

The Diamondbacks were upset by the incident, Lovullo said.

"Well, you see somebody going through something like that and as much as we love and care for each other, it hit us a little bit, I'm not going to lie," Lovullo said. "We were hung over for several innings, once we got word that he was OK and that he was back here it kind of relaxed everybody and I know I felt good about that and I know the players felt good about that."

Ketel Marte said he is happy his teammate is doing well.

"He's a good person. When that happened, I was sad but he's good right now," Marte said. "Everybody has said he's better. That stuff happens. It's baseball.

"The good thing is he feels pretty good right now and we're very happy for him and we want him to get back soon."

Ray threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

By Warren Mayes, The Associated Press