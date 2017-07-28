Dodgers place Dayton on DL, call up catcher Kyle Farmer

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day disabled list with a recurring neck problem, and recalled catcher Kyle Farmer from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Dayton, 1-1 with a 4.94 ERA for Los Angeles this season, had pitched twice for the Dodgers, giving up four runs in 1 1/3 innings with a blown save, since returning from his first DL stint.

Farmer hit a combined .326 with nine homers and 47 RBIs, starting his season with Double-A Tulsa before joining Oklahoma City in late May.

The Dodgers also announced the acquisition of RHP Luke Farrell from the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations.