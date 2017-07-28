Fowles has 29 points, 8 rebounds to lead Lynx by Dream 90-80

ATLANTA — Sylvia Fowles had 29 points and eight rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 90-80 on Friday night.

Fowles was 11 of 15 from the floor and 7 of 10 at the line.

Minnesota was ahead 42-28 with 4:03 left in the second quarter, but Atlanta closed the half on a 13-3 run to pull to 45-41. Minnesota extended a 67-59 lead by going on a 10-0 run, with six points from reserve Natasha Howard.

Maya Moore added 17 points for Minnesota (18-2), and Seimone Augustus had 14 points and 10 assists for her second career double-double. The Lynx had 30 assists on 37 field goals, and shot 56 per cent.