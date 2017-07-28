Realmuto homers, knocks in 3 in Marlins' 7-4 win over Reds

MIAMI — J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run, to spark a four-run seventh inning and help the Miami Marlins to a 7-4 victory over the reeling Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Mike Aviles added a pinch-hit two-run homer and Tyler Moore had an RBI double in the pivotal seventh for the Marlins, who have won six of eight.

Dustin McGowan (6-1) pitched an inning in relief for the victory.

Realmuto's home run to left field off Wandy Peralta (3-2) was his 12th of the season, a new career-high, and his sixth game with at least three hits.