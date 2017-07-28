Jones-Cormier rematch headlines outstanding UFC 214 card

The UFC stripped Jones of its title twice — after a hit-and-run accident in which he broke a pregnant woman's arm, and again after he was revealed to have failed a doping test four days before fighting Cormier at UFC 200 last July.

Jones' yearlong suspension has ended, and the UFC put him right back in a title shot with Cormier, who dutifully defended the belt during the mercurial ex-champion's absence. Cormier, an ex-Olympian and family man who also works as a television commentator, sees every flaw in Jones' makeup.

"He's a guy who can't stop hurting himself and people around him," Cormier said. "He's a talented athlete, but mixed martial arts aren't just about the best athlete. He's weak mentally. He's got problems, and I don't know if he solved them yet."

Jones plays it cool when talking about Cormier, yet their promotional staredowns have usually devolved into trash-talking and physical drama. They got into an infamous brawl in a Las Vegas casino lobby in 2014 during the early stages of their promotion of the first bout.

They exchanged harsh words again this week in a faceoff, but Jones has vowed to be classy after he wins their rematch.

"He's a good dude," Jones said. "I want the best for him, I really do. I wish he was just man enough to realize that he's (in) the wrong era. He just happened to come into the sport, he's 39 years old, and he's (fighting) a guy who's in his prime, a guy who's doing everything in his power to make sure this is his era. I wish he could just swallow that and say, 'I'm the baddest (man) outside Jon Jones, and I can go to sleep with that.'"

The UFC 214 pay-per-view card starts with two absolute corkers: Veteran brawlers Robbie Lawler and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone meet after light heavyweight prospects Jimi Manuwa and Volkan Oezdemir. Even the undercard is strong, featuring fights for Ricardo Lamas, Renan Barao, Aljamain Sterling and Brian Ortega.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press