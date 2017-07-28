Beltre at 2,998 hits after 2 more in 8-2 Texas win over O's

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre had two RBI singles to increase his hit total to 2,998, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Nomar Mazara had three doubles, driving in two runs in the first to put the Rangers ahead to stay. He also doubled in the third and fifth innings, scoring both times on singles by Beltre.

Andrew Cashner (6-8) allowed only a solo homer by Jonathan Schoop in his seven innings. The Rangers right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Beltre, the 38-year-old third baseman in his 20th major league season, is on the brink of becoming only the 31st player in the 3,000-hit club. Ichiro Suzuki is the only current active player with more than 3,000 hits after reaching that milestone last season.