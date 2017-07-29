Baseball Capsules

CARDINALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Arizona starter Robbie Ray was hit in the head by a line drive and driven off the field in a cart during the Diamondbacks' loss to St. Louis.

Ray was struck in the second inning by a liner off the bat of rookie Luke Voit. The ball caromed in the air into foul territory where third baseman Daniel Descalso caught it for the out.

Ray lay prone on the mound for several minutes before sitting up with his teammates surrounding him. He was taken off to be examined.

Michael Wacha pitched six innings and Jedd Gyorko drove in the lone run with one of his three hits.

Wacha (8-4) allowed three hits. He has won five of his last six starts and improved to 7-1 in 12 starts at Busch Stadium this season.

Trevor Rosenthal, the third reliever for St. Louis, earned his fifth save with two innings. T.J. McFarland (4-3) took the loss.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Reddick hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Houston Astros over Detroit.

The Astros trailed 5-3 when the Tigers brought in reliever Bruce Rondon (1-2) to start the eighth. He allowed singles to Derek Fisher and Jose Altuve before Reddick's drive sailed well beyond the wall in right field.

Reddick drove in five runs, and the Astros won despite getting only three innings from starter Dallas Keuchel in the left-hander's return from a neck injury.

Keuchel, who hadn't pitched since June 2, allowed three runs and six hits in three innings, walking three and striking out three. Manager A.J. Hinch indicated before the game that he would be on a pitch count, and he was pulled after throwing 79.

Brad Peacock (9-1) allowed two runs in four innings of relief, then Chris Devenski pitched the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Altuve had three hits, extending his hitting streak to 19 games and raising his average to .369.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka took a perfect game into the sixth inning and struck out a career-high 14, pitching the New York Yankees past Tampa Bay for their fifth straight win.

Brett Gardner hit a leadoff home run, Aaron Judge lined his AL-leading 33rd homer and Clint Frazier added a three-run shot to boost Tanaka (8-9).

Tanaka struck out the first five batters, all swinging. He set down 17 in a row before Adeiny Hechavarria grounded a sharp, two-out single up the middle. Tanaka allowed two hits and walked none, and finished up by striking out the side in the eighth.

Lucas Duda homered in the seventh, a day after Tampa Bay got him a trade with the Mets. Austin Pruitt (5-2), called up from Triple-A to take the turn of injured Jake Odorizzi, gave up all three homers. The Rays have lost seven of nine and are 0-5 in the Bronx this year.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and Milwaukee edged Chicago, moving within a half-game of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Suter (2-1) limited the Cubs to four hits. He struck out five and walked one in a career-long outing.

Corey Knebel notched his 18th save in 23 attempts, striking out pinch-hitter Kyle Schwarber with the tying run on third.

Jose Quintana (6-9) gave up four hits and two runs in six innings.

MARLINS 7, REDS 4

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a tiebreaking home run, to spark a four-run seventh inning and help Miami top Cincinnati.

Mike Aviles added a pinch-hit two-run homer and Tyler Moore had an RBI double in the seventh for the Marlins, who have won six of eight.

Dustin McGowan (6-1) pitched an inning in relief for the victory.

Realmuto's home run to left field off Wandy Peralta (3-2) was his 12th of the season, a new career-high, and his sixth game with at least three hits.

Cincinnati has dropped five straight and has lost 13 of 15 since the All-Star break.

PHILLIES 10, BRAVES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Altherr homered twice and Jake Thompson pitched five scoreless innings in an emergency start to lead Philadelphia over Atlanta.

Tommy Joseph and Cameron Rupp also homered and Freddy Galvis had three hits for the Phillies, who have scored 19 runs on seven homers and 14 extra-base hits while winning the last two.

Thompson (1-0) replaced Jeremy Hellickson, who was scratched an hour before the game. Hellickson is thought to be among the players the Phillies are likely to move before Monday's non-waiver trading deadline.

Thompson, who the Phillies acquired from Texas in the 2015 trade that sent Cole Hamels to the Rangers, gave up five hits while striking out five and walking two. He was making his fourth appearance this season but first start since last September.

Julio Teheran (7-9) allowed eight runs in 4 2/3 innings.

ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Parker Bridwell pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings to win his third straight decision, C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and Los Angeles beat Toronto.

Mike Trout had two RBIs and Yunel Escobar had two doubles and an RBI for the Angels.

Toronto's Justin Smoak hit a solo homer off Cam Bedrosian in the ninth, his 29th.

Bridwell (5-1) allowed one run and three hits. J.A. Happ (3-8) allowed three runs in six innings and is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA over his past four starts.

