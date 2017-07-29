Loyd, Stewart team to help Storm beat Wings 109-93

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd tied a season high with 27 points, Breanna Stewart had 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 109-93 on Friday night.

Stewart topped 500 career rebounds to set a WNBA record for fewest games to reach that mark and also score 1,000 points at 55.

Seattle scored 34 points in the first quarter and led 60-45 at halftime behind Crystal Langhorne's 14 points. Carolyn Swords beat the third-quarter buzzer on a layup to extend Seattle's lead to 86-70.

Skylar Diggins-Smith banked in a shot with 5:01 remaining to get Dallas to 94-85. But Loyd hit two free throws at the other end and Seattle led by double figures the rest of the way.