Wood, 3 relievers combine on 3-hitter in Padres' win

SAN DIEGO — Travis Wood settled in quickly with the San Diego Padres.

Acquired Monday in a six-player trade with Kansas City, Wood picked up on the energy of a young team that plays hard — even if it is mired in fourth place in the NL West — and got reacquainted with former teammates with the Chicago Cubs, Clayton Richard and Matt Szczur.

Then he went out and combined with three relievers on a three-hitter Friday night to help the Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. Cory Spangenberg tripled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run on a ball four wild pitch in the sixth.

Wood (1-0) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings, struck out seven and walked one. He retired his last 10 batters after allowing Andrew McCutchen's two-run homer in the third.

"I was taking this opportunity like a fresh start," Wood said. "Come here and don't think about anything that has happened this season. Just come in and put in the work and help the ballclub out. This team has a lot of passion and wants to play well so I'm glad I can help the team."

Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates each threw a hitless inning before Brad Hand, the Padres' only All-Star, pitched the ninth for his sixth save, allowing only McCutchen's single. Hand extended his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings.

Wood had an RBI single in the fourth.

"Overall, you couldn't ask for anything more," manager Andy Green. "It doesn't surprise me at all. He was just in the midst of year that just wasn't going well. He gets a fresh start over here and you see who he is."

San Diego won its third straight while the Pirates lost their third in a row and for the fifth time in six games.

Spangenberg tripled into the right-field corner with one out in the sixth to score Jose Pirela, who was aboard on a single that chased starter Chad Kuhl. With two outs, Allen Cordoba walked but ball four was a wild pitch by Daniel Hudson (2-5), bringing in Spangenberg.