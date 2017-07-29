Durant scores in India with big crowd at basketball clinic

NEW DELHI — The Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant and 3,459 children from the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program in India entered the Guinness Book of World Records on Friday after holding the world's largest basketball lesson in multiple venues.

Durant, the MVP of the 2017 NBA Finals, conducted the record-breaking feat at the NBA Academy India, the new basketball training centre in the Delhi National Capital Region for the top male and female prospects from throughout the country.

One group of players was with Durant at the academy, while other boys and girls participated via satellite from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

"Sharing my love of basketball with thousands of boys and girls across India was an unbelievable experience," Durant said. "It was an honour to coach these amazing kids and to be a part of this special day."