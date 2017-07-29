Vettel takes pole for Hungarian GP ahead of Raikkonen

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the third and final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix to boost Ferrari's hopes ahead of qualifying later Saturday.
The Formula One championship leader clocked an electric time of 1 minute, 17.017 seconds around the 4.4-kilometre (2.7-mile) Hungaroring circuit, putting him nearly half a second clear of his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.
Vettel leads the championship by just one point over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who struggled with oversteering and could only manage the fifth-best time.
Hamilton, who needs just one more pole position to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68, was 1.4 seconds behind Vettel in hot morning conditions.
He will need to find some extra speed in qualifying if he is to match Schumacher's tally.
Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
But in a blow to Red Bull's hopes for the pole, Daniel Ricciardo had to pull up midway through the session, having set only the eighth-quickest time. His car broke down and was lifted off the track, prompting concerned looks in the Red Bull garage.
Vettel, however, was all smiles as he chatted with Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene after the session.
The Australian driver had been quickest in the first two practice runs on Thursday.
By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Ferrari got a huge boost as Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix with a blisteringly fast lap, while teammate Kimi Raikkonen was second on Saturday.
"Yes, pole position, numero uno," his Ferrari team shouted over race radio as the German driver clinched the 48th career pole of his career.
The four-time F1 champion clocked a best lap of 1 minute, 16.276 seconds, while Raikkonen was .168 behind in front of large contingent of flag-waving Finnish fans.
Vettel stood on top of his Ferrari and waved to the crowd. The championship leader had extra reason to be happy, with both Mercedes cars trailing behind him.
Valtteri Bottas was third, .254 behind, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth, .431 behind as the British driver missed out on equaling Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68.
Vettel leads Hamilton by just one point after 10 races. Hamilton won the British GP two weeks ago, while Vettel could manage only seventh.
This time, it appears that Mercedes is on the back foot.
By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
