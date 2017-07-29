At The Turn: timeless Osprey Valley turns 25

"I was really intrigued by the creativity required to play a links golf course — the different shots you have to play in the wind, and especially around the greens, the ground game, hitting little bump-and-run shots, putting from off the green — those sorts of things.

"That really inspired me to try something different."

On Tuesday, the Heathlands hosted players for the princely sum of $25, a fraction of Osprey's regular $79 weekday rate. Tee times sold out in no time and the waiting list numbered in the hundreds, prompting a tweet early Wednesday proclaiming that the promotional rate would be extended through Friday.

Like so many rounds it has hosted in the last 25 years, the Heathlands itself got off to a rough start, as golf course developments often do.

The original owner ran into money trouble before the property changed hands. A derelict foundation, a remnant of the aborted clubhouse build, is still there today, just steps from the original first tee, which was rechristened as such on Tuesday by the skirl of a lone bagpiper.

Jerry Humeniuk and his brother Roman, first-generation Canadians whose parents emigrated from Ukraine, were partners as real estate developers who soon found their golf venture blossoming — albeit very slowly, it seemed — into a fun-loving family business.

For nearly a decade, Osprey Valley seemed to run on a shoestring, with no facilities or amenities beyond the fairways. But when construction did resume near the end of the 1990s, it wasn't just on a modest new A-frame clubhouse: two more golf courses and an expansive practice range were born on the other side of the railroad tracks.

Both were Carrick originals that provide the perfect foil to the golf-ball-gobbling Heathlands. The Hoot, a rollicking wastelands-style layout that evokes New Jersey classic Pine Valley in look, if not in difficulty, was bookended by the gorgeous and often-overlooked Toot course, a highly playable parkland gem.

Wait, what? Hoot and Toot?

"That was Jerry," smiles Andrew Humeniuk, Roman's son and Osprey's director of marketing.

"It's a play on the railway that runs through the property, and you know, Jerry, he's a bit irreverent. I think for him it was a bit of taking the starch out of golf industry a little bit. It was his way of saying, 'Look, guys, it's not really that serious; it's a fun game. Let's enjoy it.'"

That sensibility — golf for the sake of the game, not as a status symbol — has long motivated and informed the family's counter-intuitive approach to slowly building a golf resort, one that to this day still has no place to even take a shower, let alone host a fancy dinner or formal wedding reception.

"Jerry's a very salt-of-the-earth, self-made man, and he said, 'Why can't we, the regular people, play at a world-class course?' We've really tried to be true to that.

"The bottom line is it's nice to have a $25-million clubhouse, but you build it, and then that's got to go on your green fee."

That said, construction is far from over at Osprey. Plans are afoot for a proper clubhouse, which would allow the resort to host large tournaments, as well as onsite accommodations and some sort of an additional event venue for large weddings, receptions and the like.

Osprey wants to raise its game, but it won't do it at the expense of the folksy charm that has made it such a refreshing place to play for an entire generation of golfers, says Chris Humeniuk, Andrew's brother and chief executive of Osprey Valley Golf.

"We cherish those customers who are here for that reason, and we don't want to change that," he says.

"We love the property, we love being here, it's a wonderful part of the family portfolio — but it's time to take it to the next level, and the way we do that will be very respectful and mindful of Jerry and Roman's vision."

By James McCarten, The Canadian Press