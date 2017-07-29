Formula E leader Buemi crashes in practice

MONTREAL — Formula E leader Sebastien Buemi crashed into wall during a practice session Saturday at the Hydro-Quebec Montreal ePrix electric car race.

With just under nine minutes left in the day's second practice, Buemi's Renault went straight into a barrier on a chicane. His car's front end was in pieces, but the Swiss driver walked away.

"It was a big hit but I'm all right," Buemi told a trackside reporter.

Quick repairs will be needed to get the car back on track for the race later Saturday, but he will almost certainly miss qualifying.